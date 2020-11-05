Earnings results for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.62.

Lamar Advertising last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. Its revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamar Advertising has generated $5.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Lamar Advertising has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lamar Advertising in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.43%. The high price target for LAMR is $81.00 and the low price target for LAMR is $53.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lamar Advertising has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.83, Lamar Advertising has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $70.98. Lamar Advertising has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising pays a meaningful dividend of 2.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lamar Advertising has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lamar Advertising is 34.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lamar Advertising will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.35% next year. This indicates that Lamar Advertising will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

In the past three months, Lamar Advertising insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.02% of the stock of Lamar Advertising is held by insiders. 77.42% of the stock of Lamar Advertising is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR



Earnings for Lamar Advertising are expected to grow by 35.46% in the coming year, from $4.71 to $6.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Lamar Advertising is 26.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Lamar Advertising is 26.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Lamar Advertising has a P/B Ratio of 6.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

