Earnings results for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/07/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Lamb Weston last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has generated $2.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Lamb Weston has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lamb Weston in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.68%. The high price target for LW is $60.00 and the low price target for LW is $45.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lamb Weston has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.25, Lamb Weston has a forecasted downside of 22.7% from its current price of $70.16. Lamb Weston has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston has a dividend yield of 1.32%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lamb Weston has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lamb Weston is 36.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lamb Weston will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.46% next year. This indicates that Lamb Weston will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

In the past three months, Lamb Weston insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $149,250.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.81% of the stock of Lamb Weston is held by insiders. 96.34% of the stock of Lamb Weston is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW



Earnings for Lamb Weston are expected to grow by 28.37% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Lamb Weston is 28.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.25. The P/E ratio of Lamb Weston is 28.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 49.62. Lamb Weston has a PEG Ratio of 8.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lamb Weston has a P/B Ratio of 42.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

