Earnings results for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.58.

Lancaster Colony last posted its earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lancaster Colony has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Lancaster Colony has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lancaster Colony in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $160.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.51%. The high price target for LANC is $160.00 and the low price target for LANC is $160.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lancaster Colony has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $160.00, Lancaster Colony has a forecasted downside of 9.5% from its current price of $176.81. Lancaster Colony has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony pays a meaningful dividend of 1.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lancaster Colony has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lancaster Colony is 56.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lancaster Colony will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.23% next year. This indicates that Lancaster Colony will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

In the past three months, Lancaster Colony insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.70% of the stock of Lancaster Colony is held by insiders. 56.06% of the stock of Lancaster Colony is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC



Earnings for Lancaster Colony are expected to grow by 7.46% in the coming year, from $6.17 to $6.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Lancaster Colony is 35.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Lancaster Colony is 35.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.36. Lancaster Colony has a P/B Ratio of 6.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

