Earnings results for Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/06/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Landec last issued its earnings results on August 11th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company earned $156.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Landec has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year. Landec has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Landec in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.76%. The high price target for LNDC is $15.00 and the low price target for LNDC is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Landec has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.75, Landec has a forecasted upside of 27.8% from its current price of $9.98. Landec has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec does not currently pay a dividend. Landec does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC)

In the past three months, Landec insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.89% of the stock of Landec is held by insiders. 91.57% of the stock of Landec is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC



Earnings for Landec are expected to grow by 182.35% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Landec is -7.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Landec is -7.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Landec has a PEG Ratio of 5.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Landec has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

