Earnings results for Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Landmark Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. Landmark Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Dividend Strength: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Landmark Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

In the past three months, Landmark Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $46,158.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 18.10% of the stock of Landmark Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 22.82% of the stock of Landmark Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK



The P/E ratio of Landmark Bancorp is 7.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Landmark Bancorp is 7.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Landmark Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

