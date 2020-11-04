Earnings results for Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. The business earned $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.93%. The high price target for LMRK is $18.00 and the low price target for LMRK is $9.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a forecasted upside of 37.9% from its current price of $10.15. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.87%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Landmark Infrastructure Partners is 123.08%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Landmark Infrastructure Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 571.43% in the coming year. This indicates that Landmark Infrastructure Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK)

In the past three months, Landmark Infrastructure Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of Landmark Infrastructure Partners is held by insiders. Only 15.80% of the stock of Landmark Infrastructure Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK



Earnings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners are expected to decrease by -48.15% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Landmark Infrastructure Partners is 26.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Landmark Infrastructure Partners is 26.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here