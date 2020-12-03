Earnings results for Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Lands’ End last announced its earnings data on September 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44. The firm earned $312.08 million during the quarter. Lands’ End has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.9. Lands’ End has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lands’ End in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 40.14%. The high price target for LE is $15.00 and the low price target for LE is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lands’ End has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Lands’ End has a forecasted downside of 40.1% from its current price of $25.06. Lands’ End has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End does not currently pay a dividend. Lands’ End does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

In the past three months, Lands’ End insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Lands’ End is held by insiders. 45.54% of the stock of Lands’ End is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE



Earnings for Lands’ End are expected to grow by 34.15% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Lands’ End is 65.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of Lands’ End is 65.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.36. Lands’ End has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here