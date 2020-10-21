Earnings results for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.35.

Landstar System last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business earned $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Landstar System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Landstar System in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $119.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.72%. The high price target for LSTR is $140.00 and the low price target for LSTR is $73.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Landstar System has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.08, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $119.67, Landstar System has a forecasted downside of 6.7% from its current price of $128.29. Landstar System has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System has a dividend yield of 0.66%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Landstar System has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Landstar System is 14.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Landstar System will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.30% next year. This indicates that Landstar System will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

In the past three months, Landstar System insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,357,420.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Landstar System is held by insiders.

Earnings for Landstar System are expected to grow by 14.14% in the coming year, from $4.81 to $5.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Landstar System is 29.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Landstar System is 29.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.21. Landstar System has a PEG Ratio of 2.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Landstar System has a P/B Ratio of 7.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

