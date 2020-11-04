Earnings results for Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Co Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Lannett last posted its earnings results on August 26th, 2020. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lannett has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year. Lannett has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lannett in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.48%. The high price target for LCI is $11.00 and the low price target for LCI is $6.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lannett has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Lannett has a forecasted upside of 22.5% from its current price of $6.94. Lannett has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett does not currently pay a dividend. Lannett does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

In the past three months, Lannett insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $15,300.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 12.86% of the stock of Lannett is held by insiders. 89.84% of the stock of Lannett is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lannett (NYSE:LCI



Earnings for Lannett are expected to grow by 43.75% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Lannett is -7.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lannett is -7.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lannett has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

