Earnings results for Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)
Lantern Pharma Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33.
Lantern Pharma last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Lantern Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lantern Pharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.
Analyst Opinion on Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)
3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lantern Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.50%. The high price target for LTRN is $25.00 and the low price target for LTRN is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”
Lantern Pharma has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.50, Lantern Pharma has a forecasted upside of 61.5% from its current price of $15.17. Lantern Pharma has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.
Dividend Strength: Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)
Lantern Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Lantern Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)
In the past three months, Lantern Pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.97% of the stock of Lantern Pharma is held by institutions.
Earnings and Valuation of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN
Earnings for Lantern Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.31) to ($1.58) per share.
More latest stories: here