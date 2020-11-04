Earnings results for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.88.

Larimar Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. Larimar Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Larimar Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Larimar Therapeutics.

Dividend Strength: Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Larimar Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

In the past three months, Larimar Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.10% of the stock of Larimar Therapeutics is held by insiders. 84.39% of the stock of Larimar Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR



The P/E ratio of Larimar Therapeutics is -2.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Larimar Therapeutics is -2.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Larimar Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

