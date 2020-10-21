Earnings results for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Las Vegas Sands last released its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.33. The business earned $98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.0. Las Vegas Sands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Las Vegas Sands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.25%. The high price target for LVS is $65.00 and the low price target for LVS is $47.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Las Vegas Sands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.56, Las Vegas Sands has a forecasted upside of 20.3% from its current price of $46.20. Las Vegas Sands has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands does not currently pay a dividend. Las Vegas Sands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

In the past three months, Las Vegas Sands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.80% of the stock of Las Vegas Sands is held by insiders. 36.45% of the stock of Las Vegas Sands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS



Earnings for Las Vegas Sands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.59) to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Las Vegas Sands is 105.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Las Vegas Sands is 105.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.98. Las Vegas Sands has a P/B Ratio of 5.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

