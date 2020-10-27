Earnings results for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Lattice Semiconductor last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.8. Lattice Semiconductor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.18%. The high price target for LSCC is $36.00 and the low price target for LSCC is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lattice Semiconductor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.00, Lattice Semiconductor has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $33.94. Lattice Semiconductor has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor does not currently pay a dividend. Lattice Semiconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

In the past three months, Lattice Semiconductor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,820,601.00 in company stock. Only 1.24% of the stock of Lattice Semiconductor is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)



Earnings for Lattice Semiconductor are expected to grow by 31.43% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Lattice Semiconductor is 99.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Lattice Semiconductor is 99.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. Lattice Semiconductor has a PEG Ratio of 9.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lattice Semiconductor has a P/B Ratio of 13.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

