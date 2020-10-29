Earnings results for Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Lawson Products last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.20. The company earned $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. Lawson Products has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. Lawson Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lawson Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.46%. The high price target for LAWS is $44.00 and the low price target for LAWS is $44.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products does not currently pay a dividend. Lawson Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

In the past three months, Lawson Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $70,130.00 in company stock. 49.20% of the stock of Lawson Products is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 86.76% of the stock of Lawson Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS



Earnings for Lawson Products are expected to decrease by -13.28% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $2.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Lawson Products is 26.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Lawson Products is 26.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.05. Lawson Products has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lawson Products has a P/B Ratio of 3.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

