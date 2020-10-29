Earnings results for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Lazard last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lazard has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Lazard has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lazard in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.72%. The high price target for LAZ is $48.00 and the low price target for LAZ is $24.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lazard has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.44, Lazard has a forecasted upside of 8.7% from its current price of $33.52. Lazard has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.41%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Lazard has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lazard is 57.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lazard will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.71% next year. This indicates that Lazard will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

In the past three months, Lazard insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,209,552.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Lazard is held by insiders. 75.27% of the stock of Lazard is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Lazard are expected to grow by 48.94% in the coming year, from $2.35 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Lazard is 14.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Lazard is 14.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Lazard has a P/B Ratio of 5.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

