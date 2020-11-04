Earnings results for Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Lazydays last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company earned $213.96 million during the quarter. Lazydays has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lazydays has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lazydays in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.60%. The high price target for LAZY is $15.00 and the low price target for LAZY is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lazydays has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Lazydays has a forecasted downside of 2.6% from its current price of $15.40. Lazydays has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays does not currently pay a dividend. Lazydays does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

In the past three months, Lazydays insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $172,425.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 16.20% of the stock of Lazydays is held by insiders. 35.08% of the stock of Lazydays is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY



The P/E ratio of Lazydays is -96.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lazydays is -96.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lazydays has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

