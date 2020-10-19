Earnings results for LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/19/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

LCNB last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter. LCNB has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. LCNB has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 19th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LCNB in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for LCNB.

Dividend Strength: LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.15%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. LCNB has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of LCNB is 49.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, LCNB will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.60% in the coming year. This indicates that LCNB may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

In the past three months, LCNB insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $40,686.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.35% of the stock of LCNB is held by insiders. 37.33% of the stock of LCNB is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB



Earnings for LCNB are expected to decrease by -30.37% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of LCNB is 9.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of LCNB is 9.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. LCNB has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here