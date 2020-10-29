Earnings results for Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Leaf Group last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $50.97 million during the quarter. Leaf Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Leaf Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.64%. The high price target for LEAF is $9.00 and the low price target for LEAF is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Leaf Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Leaf Group has a forecasted upside of 63.6% from its current price of $5.50. Leaf Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group does not currently pay a dividend. Leaf Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

In the past three months, Leaf Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.40% of the stock of Leaf Group is held by insiders. 69.56% of the stock of Leaf Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF



The P/E ratio of Leaf Group is -7.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Leaf Group is -7.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Leaf Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here