Earnings results for Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.56.

Lear last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Its revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has generated $13.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.0. Lear has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lear (NYSE:LEA)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lear in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $122.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.19%. The high price target for LEA is $149.00 and the low price target for LEA is $65.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lear has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $122.13, Lear has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $124.86. Lear has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear does not currently pay a dividend. Lear does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lear (NYSE:LEA)

In the past three months, Lear insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Lear is held by insiders. 94.65% of the stock of Lear is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lear (NYSE:LEA



Earnings for Lear are expected to grow by 207.94% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $11.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Lear is 50.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Lear is 50.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 36.85. Lear has a PEG Ratio of 3.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lear has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

