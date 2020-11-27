Earnings results for Leisure Acquisition Corp (Usa) (NASDAQ:LACQ)

Leisure Acquisition Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 11/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Leisure Acquisition does not currently pay a dividend. Leisure Acquisition does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Leisure Acquisition insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.23% of the stock of Leisure Acquisition is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.54% of the stock of Leisure Acquisition is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Leisure Acquisition has a P/B Ratio of 52.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

