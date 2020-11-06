Earnings results for Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQ)

Leisure Acquisition Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 11/06/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Leisure Acquisition last released its earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leisure Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Leisure Acquisition has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 6th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Leisure Acquisition does not currently pay a dividend. Leisure Acquisition does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Leisure Acquisition insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.23% of the stock of Leisure Acquisition is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.54% of the stock of Leisure Acquisition is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Leisure Acquisition has a P/B Ratio of 52.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

