Earnings results for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

LeMaitre Vascular last released its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.8. LeMaitre Vascular has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LeMaitre Vascular in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.18%. The high price target for LMAT is $38.00 and the low price target for LMAT is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LeMaitre Vascular has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, LeMaitre Vascular has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $33.05. LeMaitre Vascular has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend yield of 1.14%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. LeMaitre Vascular does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of LeMaitre Vascular is 43.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LeMaitre Vascular will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.62% next year. This indicates that LeMaitre Vascular will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

In the past three months, LeMaitre Vascular insiders have sold just slightly more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $200,548.00 in company stock and sold $228,521.00 in company stock. It is common for insiders to sell company stock at intervals simply to diversify their holdings. Only 16.50% of the stock of LeMaitre Vascular is held by insiders. 83.61% of the stock of LeMaitre Vascular is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT



Earnings for LeMaitre Vascular are expected to grow by 31.17% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $1.01 per share. The P/E ratio of LeMaitre Vascular is 40.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of LeMaitre Vascular is 40.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. LeMaitre Vascular has a PEG Ratio of 4.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. LeMaitre Vascular has a P/B Ratio of 4.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here