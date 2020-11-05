Earnings results for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.7.

LendingTree last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. The business earned $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. Its revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. LendingTree has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year. LendingTree has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LendingTree in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $322.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.49%. The high price target for TREE is $440.00 and the low price target for TREE is $150.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LendingTree has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $322.64, LendingTree has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $348.78. LendingTree has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree does not currently pay a dividend. LendingTree does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

In the past three months, LendingTree insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $469,448.00 in company stock. Only 17.90% of the stock of LendingTree is held by insiders. 89.38% of the stock of LendingTree is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE



Earnings for LendingTree are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.70) to $0.04 per share. The P/E ratio of LendingTree is -410.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LendingTree is -410.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LendingTree has a P/B Ratio of 11.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

