Earnings results for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 15 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.34.

Lennox International last posted its earnings results on July 20th, 2020. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. The firm earned $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has generated $11.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.8. Lennox International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lennox International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $236.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.92%. The high price target for LII is $295.00 and the low price target for LII is $130.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International has a dividend yield of 1.07%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lennox International has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lennox International is 27.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lennox International will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.68% next year. This indicates that Lennox International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

In the past three months, Lennox International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,798,959.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Lennox International is held by insiders. 71.02% of the stock of Lennox International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lennox International (NYSE:LII



Earnings for Lennox International are expected to grow by 14.22% in the coming year, from $8.79 to $10.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Lennox International is 32.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.73. The P/E ratio of Lennox International is 32.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.53.

