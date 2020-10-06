Earnings results for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co is expected* to report earnings on 10/06/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Levi Strauss & Co. last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 7th, 2020. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $498 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.36 million. Its revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.75%. The high price target for LEVI is $27.00 and the low price target for LEVI is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Levi Strauss & Co. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.88, Levi Strauss & Co. has a forecasted upside of 25.7% from its current price of $15.01. Levi Strauss & Co. has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. does not currently pay a dividend. Levi Strauss & Co. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

In the past three months, Levi Strauss & Co. insiders have sold 88.50% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $59,685.00 in company stock and sold $112,504.00 in company stock. Only 6.48% of the stock of Levi Strauss & Co. is held by insiders. Only 12.40% of the stock of Levi Strauss & Co. is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI



Earnings for Levi Strauss & Co. are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to $0.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Levi Strauss & Co. is -1,501.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Levi Strauss & Co. is -1,501.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Levi Strauss & Co. has a P/B Ratio of 3.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

