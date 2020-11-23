Earnings results for LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 11/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

LexinFintech last announced its earnings results on August 18th, 2020. The reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Its revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. LexinFintech has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. LexinFintech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. LexinFintech will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 24th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LexinFintech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 67.24%. The high price target for LX is $16.58 and the low price target for LX is $11.50. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LexinFintech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.20, LexinFintech has a forecasted upside of 67.2% from its current price of $7.89. LexinFintech has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

LexinFintech does not currently pay a dividend. LexinFintech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, LexinFintech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.80% of the stock of LexinFintech is held by institutions.

Earnings for LexinFintech are expected to grow by 212.68% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $2.22 per share. The P/E ratio of LexinFintech is 11.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of LexinFintech is 11.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.54. LexinFintech has a PEG Ratio of 0.55. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. LexinFintech has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

