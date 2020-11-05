Earnings results for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Lexington Realty Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Its revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lexington Realty Trust has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Lexington Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lexington Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.72%. The high price target for LXP is $11.00 and the low price target for LXP is $9.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Lexington Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lexington Realty Trust is 52.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lexington Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.00% next year. This indicates that Lexington Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

In the past three months, Lexington Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Lexington Realty Trust is held by insiders. 93.06% of the stock of Lexington Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP



Earnings for Lexington Realty Trust are expected to remain at $0.75 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Lexington Realty Trust is 9.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Lexington Realty Trust is 9.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Lexington Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

