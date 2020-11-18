Earnings results for LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co., Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.52.

Analyst Opinion on LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LG Display in the last 12 months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for LG Display.

Dividend Strength: LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display does not currently pay a dividend. LG Display does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

In the past three months, LG Display insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of LG Display is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LG Display (NYSE:LPL



Earnings for LG Display are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to $0.38 per share. The P/E ratio of LG Display is -1.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LG Display is -1.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LG Display has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here