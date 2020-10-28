Earnings results for LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co., Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 10/28/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.52.

LG Display last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. LG Display has generated ($3.36) earnings per share over the last year. LG Display has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LG Display in the last 12 months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display does not currently pay a dividend. LG Display does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

In the past three months, LG Display insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of LG Display is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LG Display (NYSE:LPL



Earnings for LG Display are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.03) to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of LG Display is -1.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LG Display has a P/B Ratio of 0.46. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

