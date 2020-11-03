Earnings results for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9300000000000002.

LGI Homes last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The firm earned $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. LGI Homes has generated $7.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. LGI Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LGI Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.46%. The high price target for LGIH is $140.00 and the low price target for LGIH is $50.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

LGI Homes has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $103.60, LGI Homes has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $111.95. LGI Homes has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

LGI Homes does not currently pay a dividend. LGI Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, LGI Homes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,399,987.00 in company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of LGI Homes is held by insiders. 89.88% of the stock of LGI Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for LGI Homes are expected to grow by 15.48% in the coming year, from $9.43 to $10.89 per share. The P/E ratio of LGI Homes is 13.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of LGI Homes is 13.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. LGI Homes has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

