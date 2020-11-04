Earnings results for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26.

LHC Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $487.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.53 million. LHC Group has generated $4.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.0. LHC Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LHC Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $198.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.44%. The high price target for LHCG is $245.00 and the low price target for LHCG is $150.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LHC Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $198.13, LHC Group has a forecasted downside of 11.4% from its current price of $223.71. LHC Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group does not currently pay a dividend. LHC Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

In the past three months, LHC Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $958,800.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of LHC Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG



Earnings for LHC Group are expected to grow by 23.95% in the coming year, from $4.76 to $5.90 per share. The P/E ratio of LHC Group is 59.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of LHC Group is 59.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18. LHC Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. LHC Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

