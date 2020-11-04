Earnings results for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Liberty Global last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.2. Liberty Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liberty Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.90%. The high price target for LBTYK is $30.00 and the low price target for LBTYK is $27.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Liberty Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.50, Liberty Global has a forecasted upside of 47.9% from its current price of $19.27. Liberty Global has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

In the past three months, Liberty Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.24% of the stock of Liberty Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK



The P/E ratio of Liberty Global is 1.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Liberty Global is 1.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.13. Liberty Global has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

