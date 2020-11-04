Earnings results for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global plc is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Liberty Global last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.3. Liberty Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Liberty Global.

Dividend Strength: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

In the past three months, Liberty Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.51% of the stock of Liberty Global is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB



The P/E ratio of Liberty Global is 1.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Liberty Global is 1.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.13. Liberty Global has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

