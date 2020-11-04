Earnings results for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Liberty Global last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.92. The business earned $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global has generated ($2.16) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.2. Liberty Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liberty Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.72, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.15%. The high price target for LBTYA is $40.00 and the low price target for LBTYA is $16.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Liberty Global has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.72, Liberty Global has a forecasted upside of 52.2% from its current price of $19.53. Liberty Global has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

In the past three months, Liberty Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $29,690,400.00 in company stock. Only 8.14% of the stock of Liberty Global is held by insiders. Only 23.89% of the stock of Liberty Global is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA



Earnings for Liberty Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Liberty Global is 1.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Liberty Global is 1.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.13. Liberty Global has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here