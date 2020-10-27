Earnings results for Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Liberty Oilfield Services last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company earned $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Oilfield Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liberty Oilfield Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.97%. The high price target for LBRT is $14.00 and the low price target for LBRT is $4.60. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Liberty Oilfield Services has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Oilfield Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

In the past three months, Liberty Oilfield Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $49,507,500.00 in company stock. Only 8.50% of the stock of Liberty Oilfield Services is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT



Earnings for Liberty Oilfield Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.16) to ($0.53) per share. The P/E ratio of Liberty Oilfield Services is -14.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Liberty Oilfield Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

