Earnings results for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Dividend Strength: Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

In the past three months, Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $356,340.00 in company stock. Only 6.79% of the stock of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A is held by insiders. 76.09% of the stock of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA



The P/E ratio of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A is -0.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A is -0.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a P/B Ratio of 0.04. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

