Earnings results for Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46.

Life Storage last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.63. The firm earned $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Storage has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Life Storage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Life Storage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.76%. The high price target for LSI is $122.00 and the low price target for LSI is $96.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Life Storage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.40, Life Storage has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $115.75. Life Storage has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage pays a meaningful dividend of 3.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Life Storage has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Life Storage is 76.16%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Life Storage will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.74% next year. This indicates that Life Storage will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

In the past three months, Life Storage insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Life Storage is held by insiders. 91.10% of the stock of Life Storage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI



Earnings for Life Storage are expected to grow by 4.67% in the coming year, from $5.78 to $6.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Life Storage is 21.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Life Storage is 21.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Life Storage has a PEG Ratio of 5.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Life Storage has a P/B Ratio of 2.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

