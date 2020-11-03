Earnings results for LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Lifevantage Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

LifeVantage last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 18th, 2020. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $59.37 million during the quarter. LifeVantage has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. LifeVantage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Dividend Strength: LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage does not currently pay a dividend. LifeVantage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

In the past three months, LifeVantage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $92,635.00 in company stock. Only 9.80% of the stock of LifeVantage is held by insiders. 48.45% of the stock of LifeVantage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN



The P/E ratio of LifeVantage is 14.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of LifeVantage is 14.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.70. LifeVantage has a P/B Ratio of 4.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

