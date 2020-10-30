Earnings results for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The business earned $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Its revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $186.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 123.91%. The high price target for LGND is $229.00 and the low price target for LGND is $155.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $186.00, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 123.9% from its current price of $83.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Ligand Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

In the past three months, Ligand Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $824,207.00 in company stock. Only 8.40% of the stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND



Earnings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 138.03% in the coming year, from $2.84 to $6.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals is -60.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals is -60.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a PEG Ratio of 2.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

