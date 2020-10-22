Earnings results for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Limelight Networks last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business earned $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. Its revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Limelight Networks has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Limelight Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Limelight Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.12%. The high price target for LLNW is $9.00 and the low price target for LLNW is $4.10. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Limelight Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.09, Limelight Networks has a forecasted upside of 32.1% from its current price of $6.12. Limelight Networks has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks does not currently pay a dividend. Limelight Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

In the past three months, Limelight Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,222,727.00 in company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of Limelight Networks is held by insiders. 79.10% of the stock of Limelight Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW



Earnings for Limelight Networks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Limelight Networks is -122.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Limelight Networks is -122.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Limelight Networks has a P/B Ratio of 4.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

