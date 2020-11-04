Earnings results for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.22.

Lincoln National last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National has generated $8.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.2. Lincoln National has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lincoln National in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.63%. The high price target for LNC is $46.00 and the low price target for LNC is $28.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lincoln National has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.38, Lincoln National has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $37.39. Lincoln National has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.40%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Lincoln National has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lincoln National is 18.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lincoln National will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.46% next year. This indicates that Lincoln National will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

In the past three months, Lincoln National insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Lincoln National is held by insiders. 77.30% of the stock of Lincoln National is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC



Earnings for Lincoln National are expected to grow by 25.74% in the coming year, from $7.73 to $9.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Lincoln National is 38.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Lincoln National is 38.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Lincoln National has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

