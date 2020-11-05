Earnings results for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.94.

Linde last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde has generated $7.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.5. Linde has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Linde in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $237.12, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.78%. The high price target for LIN is $300.00 and the low price target for LIN is $185.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Linde has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $237.12, Linde has a forecasted upside of 0.8% from its current price of $235.29. Linde has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Linde pays a meaningful dividend of 1.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Linde has been increasing its dividend for 28 years. The dividend payout ratio of Linde is 52.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Linde will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.16% next year. This indicates that Linde will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Linde insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,719.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Linde is held by insiders. 73.90% of the stock of Linde is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Linde are expected to grow by 14.36% in the coming year, from $7.80 to $8.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Linde is 55.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Linde is 55.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.73. Linde has a PEG Ratio of 2.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Linde has a P/B Ratio of 2.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

