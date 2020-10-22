Earnings results for Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Analyst Opinion on Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lindsay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.69%. The high price target for LNN is $100.00 and the low price target for LNN is $82.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lindsay has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.00, Lindsay has a forecasted downside of 15.7% from its current price of $107.93. Lindsay has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay has a dividend yield of 1.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lindsay has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lindsay is 88.28%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Lindsay will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.23% next year. This indicates that Lindsay will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

In the past three months, Lindsay insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Lindsay is held by insiders. 89.12% of the stock of Lindsay is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN



Earnings for Lindsay are expected to decrease by -12.92% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $2.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Lindsay is 45.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Lindsay is 45.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.65. Lindsay has a P/B Ratio of 4.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here