Earnings results for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business earned $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 391.80%. The high price target for LCTX is $6.00 and the low price target for LCTX is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 391.8% from its current price of $1.22. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Lineage Cell Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX)

In the past three months, Lineage Cell Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.00% of the stock of Lineage Cell Therapeutics is held by insiders. 37.15% of the stock of Lineage Cell Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX



Earnings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Lineage Cell Therapeutics is -5.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lineage Cell Therapeutics is -5.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

