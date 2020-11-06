Earnings results for Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.72.

Liquidia Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Liquidia Technologies has generated ($2.59) earnings per share over the last year. Liquidia Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liquidia Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 642.71%. The high price target for LQDA is $40.00 and the low price target for LQDA is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Liquidia Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Liquidia Technologies has a forecasted upside of 642.7% from its current price of $3.77. Liquidia Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Liquidia Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

In the past three months, Liquidia Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.70% of the stock of Liquidia Technologies is held by insiders. 55.45% of the stock of Liquidia Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA



Earnings for Liquidia Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.69) to ($1.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Liquidia Technologies is -1.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Liquidia Technologies is -1.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Liquidia Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

