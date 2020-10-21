Earnings results for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.39.

Lithia Motors last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The firm earned $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors has generated $11.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Lithia Motors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lithia Motors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $254.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.13%. The high price target for LAD is $330.00 and the low price target for LAD is $136.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lithia Motors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $254.50, Lithia Motors has a forecasted downside of 2.1% from its current price of $260.03. Lithia Motors has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lithia Motors has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lithia Motors is 10.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lithia Motors will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.44% next year. This indicates that Lithia Motors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

In the past three months, Lithia Motors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,596,831.00 in company stock. Only 3.95% of the stock of Lithia Motors is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD



Earnings for Lithia Motors are expected to grow by 18.04% in the coming year, from $16.30 to $19.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Lithia Motors is 21.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Lithia Motors is 21.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.50. Lithia Motors has a PEG Ratio of 0.77. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Lithia Motors has a P/B Ratio of 4.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

