Earnings results for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

LivaNova last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company earned $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year. LivaNova has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LivaNova in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.16%. The high price target for LIVN is $114.00 and the low price target for LIVN is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LivaNova has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.86, LivaNova has a forecasted upside of 30.2% from its current price of $49.83. LivaNova has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova does not currently pay a dividend. LivaNova does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

In the past three months, LivaNova insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of LivaNova is held by insiders. 93.30% of the stock of LivaNova is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN



Earnings for LivaNova are expected to grow by 120.93% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.90 per share. The P/E ratio of LivaNova is -14.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LivaNova is -14.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LivaNova has a PEG Ratio of 12.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. LivaNova has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

