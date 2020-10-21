Earnings results for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Live Oak Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business earned $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.9. Live Oak Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Live Oak Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.01%. The high price target for LOB is $130.00 and the low price target for LOB is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares has a dividend yield of 0.37%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Live Oak Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Live Oak Bancshares is 27.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Live Oak Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.28% next year. This indicates that Live Oak Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

In the past three months, Live Oak Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,543,713.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 25.10% of the stock of Live Oak Bancshares is held by insiders. 43.01% of the stock of Live Oak Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB



Earnings for Live Oak Bancshares are expected to grow by 133.87% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $1.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Live Oak Bancshares is 204.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Live Oak Bancshares is 204.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

