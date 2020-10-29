Earnings results for LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

LivePerson last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84 million. LivePerson has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. LivePerson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LivePerson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.91%. The high price target for LPSN is $75.00 and the low price target for LPSN is $33.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LivePerson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.08, LivePerson has a forecasted upside of 0.9% from its current price of $56.56. LivePerson has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

LivePerson does not currently pay a dividend. LivePerson does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, LivePerson insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,076,466.00 in company stock. Only 10.70% of the stock of LivePerson is held by insiders. 96.19% of the stock of LivePerson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for LivePerson are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.31) to ($1.11) per share. The P/E ratio of LivePerson is -33.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LivePerson is -33.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LivePerson has a P/B Ratio of 25.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

