Earnings results for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Livongo Health last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company earned $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Livongo Health has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year. Livongo Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Livongo Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.65, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.96%. The high price target for LVGO is $170.00 and the low price target for LVGO is $41.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Livongo Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $98.65, Livongo Health has a forecasted downside of 31.0% from its current price of $142.89. Livongo Health has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health does not currently pay a dividend. Livongo Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

In the past three months, Livongo Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $86,180,389.00 in company stock. Only 13.00% of the stock of Livongo Health is held by insiders. 41.67% of the stock of Livongo Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO



Earnings for Livongo Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Livongo Health is -348.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Livongo Health is -348.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Livongo Health has a P/B Ratio of 26.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

